Rain spares Lakeland's annual Red, White & Kaboom celebration

LAKELAND, Fla. — There were no raindrops at Lake Mirror on a pleasant Thursday night. Instead, there were thousands of smiles and just as many oohs and ahs, as a huge fireworks show lit up Lakeland.

Leading up to the city’s annual Red, White & Kaboom, the weather looked dicey.

Plenty strategized hours before the show at Lake Mirror by snagging covered spots and bringing plenty of rain gear.

“Just made sure I had my ponchos and my umbrellas, and we’re ready to go,” said Jason Troyan from Lakeland.

Others took their chances and showed up with just the clothes on their backs.

“It’s Florida,” laughed Austin Wells. “It’s just gonna happen.”

For the Wells family, from Lakeland, the payoff was worth the risk of getting drenched.

“I’m mostly looking forward to having time with my family and spending time with them and watching fireworks together,” said Troy Wells.

And the payoff did not disappoint. An amazing performance by Gary Love and the Moonlighters was followed by a fireworks show that mesmerized and defied the meteorological odds.

Lakelanders are hoping for the same luck Friday night, which will mark the second night of fireworks in the Swan City. The Lakeland Flying Tigers, the city’s minor league baseball team, will host its annual 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular after the team’s game against the Dunedin Blue Jays.