Power for 95% of Florida public power customers restored following Hurricane Milton

The Florida Municipal Electric Association said as of Sunday, they have restored power for 95% of customers who experienced outages from Hurricane Milton.

They said now more than 99% of all Florida public power customers across the state currently have power.

Their crews are focusing on the hardest hit areas, some of which continue to experience flooding and extremely challenging conditions.

Beginning Wednesday night through Thursday morning, Hurricane Milton dealt a devastating blow to the state leaving more than 3.4 million Floridians without power.

In the days leading up to Hurricane Milton, the Florida Municipal Electric Association worked with public power utilities in Florida and their nationwide network to gather a workforce of nearly 2,500 restoration personnel from 22 states for storm response.

Amy Zubaly, the executive director, thanked first responders who left their families and homes to assist the state in times of great need.

"Our hearts go out to those who have been impacted by Hurricane Milton," Zubaly said.