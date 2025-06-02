News to Know for June 2

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

It's officially Pride Month, and things are already in full swing across the Tampa Bay area. Yesterday in St. Petersburg, the city's 23rd annual Pride celebration got off to a colorful start with a block party on Central Ave. While there were performers on stilts and dancing in the streets, residents didn't just party—they also honored the LGBTQ+ community's history, with themes of resistance and representation prevalent throughout the event. St. Pete Pride Board of Directors President Dr. Byron Green-Calisch said they want the month to "create spaces of love, and joy, and resistance in that love and joy, and make sure we surround this community with that love and lift them up."

News to Know

Deputies are searching for a home invasion suspect: The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said residents should remain indoors after Curtis Neraasen, 28, entered a home on Cobblestone Drive when he was armed around 3:10 a.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol said both riders were traveling on I-4 in Volusia County when they struck the alligator, which was inside one of the lanes. Hundreds walk in a fight against pediatric cancer: People showed up in droves to Al Lopez Park in Tampa for BAPS Charities' event, which raised money for the Children’s Cancer Center.

People showed up in droves to Al Lopez Park in Tampa for BAPS Charities' event, which raised money for the Children’s Cancer Center. Meet the panelists of ABC Action News Listens: In just a few weeks, ABC Action News will host a special event, where we bring insurance experts to your community to hear your questions and concerns.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll see scattered showers and storms around today. Highs will reach the mid and upper 80s, with the heaviest rain most likely south of the I-4 corridor. A few thunderstorms are possible, too

Susan Solves It

A recent WalletHub report reveals that the majority of students believe college tuition is unjustly high, with many questioning its overall value. ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on evaluating the cost versus benefits of a college education in today's economic landscape.

Daly Discoveries: Painting With Orangutans

Painting With Orangutans is a new guest experience at ZooTampa at Lowry Park. Ages 5 and up can share a painting with Goyang, a 25-year-old male Borneo orangutan.

Things to Do this Monday, June 2

Catch a theater performance where clumsy charm meets Austen-inspired romance, as Agathe navigates love and ambition in the literary heart of Paris.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa Cost: $12

Grab your paints and a glass of wine for an evening of creativity and camaraderie as you craft your own summer-inspired wine glass.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa Cost: $28

Sweat it out under the stars with a high-energy HIIT workout in the park for all fitness levels.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: Free



