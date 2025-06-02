Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Meet the Panelists of ABC Action News Listens: State of Insurance Town Hall 

ABC Action News to host town hall on June 17th
In just a few weeks, ABC Action News will host a special event: the ABC Action News Listens Town Hall on the State of Insurance.
Meet the Panelists of ABC Action News Listens: State of Insurance Town Hall
ABC Listens Panel
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — In just a few weeks, ABC Action News will host a special event: the ABC Action News Listens Town Hall on the State of Insurance.

We are bringing insurance experts to you in your community to hear your questions and concerns.

WATCH NOW: Meet the Panelists of ABC Action News Listens: State of Insurance Town Hall

Meet the Panelists of ABC Action News Listens: State of Insurance Town Hall

The panel will include five veteran industry leaders and policymakers in the state of Florida.

Expert Insurance Panel:

FL Governor vetoes ‘free kill' law

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday followed through with his plan to veto a bill that would have repealed FL’s ‘free kill’ law. But families promise the fight isn’t over.

Families react to Gov. veto of ‘free kill’ law in FL

Latest Local News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.