TAMPA, Fla. — In just a few weeks, ABC Action News will host a special event: the ABC Action News Listens Town Hall on the State of Insurance.

We are bringing insurance experts to you in your community to hear your questions and concerns.

Meet the Panelists of ABC Action News Listens: State of Insurance Town Hall

The panel will include five veteran industry leaders and policymakers in the state of Florida.

Expert Insurance Panel:



John Rollins, CEO Patriot Select Property and Casualty Insurance

Coretta Anthony-Smith, Attorney specializing in homeowner's insurance

Jake Holehouse, President of HH Insurance Group

Lisa Miller, Former Deputy Insurance Commissioner

Greg Moraski, Chief Claims Officer for Security First Insurance Company