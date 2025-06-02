TAMPA, Fla. — In just a few weeks, ABC Action News will host a special event: the ABC Action News Listens Town Hall on the State of Insurance.
We are bringing insurance experts to you in your community to hear your questions and concerns.
Meet the Panelists of ABC Action News Listens: State of Insurance Town Hall
The panel will include five veteran industry leaders and policymakers in the state of Florida.
Expert Insurance Panel:
- John Rollins, CEO Patriot Select Property and Casualty Insurance
- Coretta Anthony-Smith, Attorney specializing in homeowner's insurance
- Jake Holehouse, President of HH Insurance Group
- Lisa Miller, Former Deputy Insurance Commissioner
- Greg Moraski, Chief Claims Officer for Security First Insurance Company
FL Governor vetoes ‘free kill' law
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday followed through with his plan to veto a bill that would have repealed FL’s ‘free kill’ law. But families promise the fight isn’t over.
Families react to Gov. veto of ‘free kill’ law in FL