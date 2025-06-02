St. Pete kicks off pride month with colorful celebration on Central Ave

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — June first officially kicks off Pride month, and St. Pete celebrated with a colorful block party on Central Ave.

From performers on stilts to dancing in the streets, St. Pete knows how to kick off Pride with a bang.

Sunday’s party marked the start of St. Pete Pride's 23rd Annual Pride celebration. And, this festival is on the map for a reason.

"We want this month to really create spaces of love, and joy, and resistance in that love and joy, and make sure we surround this community with that love and lift them up," said St. Pete Pride Board of Directors President Dr. Byron Green-Calisch.

He said that for him, Pride month is about recognizing the accomplishments that have been made to get here, but also continuing the fight for equality.

"10 years ago, I would not be able to marry my husband, to adopt my child," said Green-Calisch.

Lesa Weikel has come to every pride event in st pete since its inception. Today, she comes to celebrate her identity, but to also to encourage others to come out as they are.

"Pride is very important to show people that other lives matter, to show those who are afraid to come out of the closet, that it’s okay," said Weikel. "It’s okay to be who you are, and it’s okay to celebrate who you are."

Representation and resistance is a big part of Pride month.

The protests in New York that became known as the Stonewall Riots of 1969 essentially launched the activism for the LGBTQAI+ community.

"It's acknowledging that we are in a fight against people that don't quite get our gender identities or sexuality," said St. Pete resident Adam Rye.

It took Rye a long time to come out as the man he is today. But he said now it’s his turn to help the transgender population do the same.

Just as a cisgender gay male trying to show up more and more to be an ally, use my privilege to show up and take the brunt or take the burden of other people," said Rye. "I paint my nails as a sign that I'm here, I'm comfortable. I'm – you're welcome in my space."

Green-Calisch said he wants to keep the momentum moving forward.

"We want to continue that fight that started so many years ago, making sure that we continue into the future that we are proud to be in this moment, but recognize there's so much more for us to do," said Green-Calisch."

Sunday’s kickoff party is just the beginning of what you can expect to see the rest of this month.