Hundreds walk through Tampa park in fight against pediatric cancer

TAMPA, Fla. — On a pleasant Sunday morning, hundreds showed up to Al Lopez Park in Tampa to make a stand — and take a walk — for a good cause.

Neha Patel and many others participated in a walk-a-thon, which was organized by BAPS Charities to raise money to fight pediatric cancer in Tampa Bay.

“As we know, the diagnosis of cancer has been increasing, especially in children as well, so it’s important that we provide as much support as we can,” said Patel. “I’m a healthcare provider, so I’ve firsthand dealt with patients who are going through cancer.”

The money raised will benefit the Children’s Cancer Center.

“We’re there for every step of their difficult journey,” said Brittany Rudolph, the non-profit chief operating officer.

Hospitals care for cancer patients, but the Children’s Cancer Center fills many other needs, including financial, emotional and educational for both the pediatric patients and their families.

More than 5,000 people were helped by the non-profit last year alone.

“They say when a child is diagnosed, the whole family is diagnosed, so all of our programs wrap around every member of the family to get them through this diagnosis,” said Rudolph.

However, the Children’s Cancer Center gets no government funding. It relies on the community’s generosity.

That’s why so many showed up for the Sunday morning walk. Every person who participated played a part in helping some of Tampa Bay’s most vulnerable families.

Altogether, $10,000 was raised for the non-profit. As a result, hundreds of families will continue to be helped in various ways.