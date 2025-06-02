Residents urged to remain indoors as deputies search for home invasion suspect in Hernando County

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Deputies are actively searching for a suspect who they say forced his way into a Spring Hill home early Monday morning.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said Curtis Neraasen, 28, entered a home on Cobblestone Drive when he was armed around 3:10 a.m. No one was injured during the incident, but Neraasen fled on foot before deputies arrived.

Officials described Neraasen as 5 feet 11 inches, weighing 180 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a light grey tank top and light blue shorts.

During an initial search, deputies were unable to locate Neraasen, but believed they found the weapon he used during the invasion.

HCSO said residents should remain inside, and if they see the suspect or anything suspicious, they should call 911 immediately.

