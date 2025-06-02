Watch Now
2 motorcyclists injured after hitting alligator on I-4

Two motorcyclists were injured after they both hit an alligator while riding on I-4 Saturday evening.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 2022 Suzuki GSX-R1000R and a 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 650 were traveling west on I-4 in Orange City, Volusia County, around 6:08 p.m. when they both struck the gator within the lane.

The collision caused both motorcyclists to veer off the road, with the Suzuki striking a tree. The Suzuki's rider, a 67-year-old man, along with the other rider, a 25-year-old woman, were taken to HCA Lake Monroe Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission was dispatched to help the injured gator.

