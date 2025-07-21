News to Know for July 21

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

It’s Monday again, and it looks like today we’ll be dealing with some more heat. Over the weekend, though, people were able to beat the heat at the indoor first-ever Pros and Pals event in Tampa . The event, put on by the Tampa Bay Sun Foundation, was geared towards making soccer more accessible for children who have physical or sensory disabilities. With the Tampa Bay Sun's season set to kick off in August, be sure to mark your calendars to witness the latest team celebrated with a “Champa Bay” boat parade as they launch another exciting year.

News to Know

City of Temple Terrace urges water conservation amid heat and tank repairs : With one water tank offline and a heat advisory in effect, city officials are asking residents to cut back on non-essential water use.

Man charged with attempted first-degree murder in Citrus County shooting: A man was charged with attempted first-degree murder on July 19, after he forced his way into a home and shot a man several times, authorities said.



Clearwater students recognized internationally for robot design: This summer 96 middle school robotics teams from 46 states and 23 countries met in Daytona Beach to see who could design the best robot.

State Representative Joe Casello passes away from heart attack at 73: State Representative Joe Casello, a public servant and former firefighter, has passed away at the age of 73 following a heart attack on Friday.

Today's Weather Outlook

Heat advisory from noon until 6 pm today. Temperatures this morning will start well above where they should be this time of year, with many towns waking up to low 80s and a heat index near 90F. Skies are mostly clear and the day will start with quite a bit of sun

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Southwest Airlines has implemented new rules requiring passengers to keep portable chargers visible while in use, following numerous in-flight fire incidents related to lithium-ion batteries. ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury says checking your portable chargers for damage or swelling is crucial before traveling, and disposing of any unsafe devices.

Things to Do this July 21

Craft and sip your way to a custom charm bracelet or necklace, complete with a complimentary glass of wine in a relaxed and creative atmosphere.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa Cost: $65

Get your heart pumping with a high-energy HIIT workout in the park every Monday evening, perfect for burning calories and boosting your mood.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: Free

Dive into artistic adventures at the Junior Docent Art Camp, where you'll explore surreal street art, make new friends, and unleash your creativity in a fun-filled museum setting.

When: 9:15 a.m. Where: One Dali Blvd, St. Petersburg Cost: $225



