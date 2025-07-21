City of Temple Terrace urges water conservation amid heat and tank repairs

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — The City of Temple Terrace is urging residents to conserve water, as one of its water tanks is currently offline for repairs.

Additionally, this weekend, Hillsborough County issued a heat advisory, warning people to stay hydrated.

"It's hot out here," said Mateen Walker, a Temple Terrace resident. "I don't wear hats, but I got on a hat today."

"The heat is ridiculous," said Laterrell Ward, a Temple Terrace resident.

With the heat being a hot topic, Temple Terrace City Manager Carlos Baía noted that the water system is more susceptible to pressure fluctuations.

"Because of the high heat, and the dry conditions, we noticed there was a spike in terms of dry down in the water usage for the customer base," said Baía. "So it just makes it challenging to maintain the pressures."

He said they found a crack in the foundation of the Sunningdale water tank, and crews began repairs last week.

While they work to finish them, the city is asking residents to limit non-essential water use. That means holding off on activities such as watering lawns, washing cars, power washing, and filling pools.

Many people said they weren't even aware of this conservation notice.

"I didn't know nothing about it, until you just told me," said Walker.

And many residents told ABC Action News Annette Gutierrez that their routines have remained mostly the same.

"I just run my water when I need to. I rinse my dishes off as I'm washing, so I just kept it running," said Ward.

The main change for people was taking more showers because of the heat.

"I walked to the mailbox last night, and it was so hot," said Ward. "And I was like, man, I need to shower after that."

But again, the city is asking people to hold off on any extra water-use until the repairs are fixed, which is expected to be by Monday.

It's important to note, Baía said this has nothing to do with the forever chemicals found in its drinking water just a few months ago.

ABC Action News' Chad Mills reported on this last week, after residents reached out to us with concerns they had.

"The city's water system is fully compliant with all state drinking water standards, and this is an issue that is not just national, but global, so we're taking proactive steps as the city of Temple Terrace," said Baía.

Baia said they are working with a water resources consultant to evaluate the issues and plan to work as quickly as possible to ensure the water quality is the best that it can be.

There is no boil water notice in effect at this time.