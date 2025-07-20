Man charged with attempted first-degree murder in Citrus County shooting: CCSO

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A man was charged with attempted first-degree murder in Citrus County on July 19, after he forced his way into a home and shot a man several times, authorities said.

Elijah Jacob Foster, 20, was the suspect taken into custody. At about 10:40 p.m., Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) deputies responded to a shooting at a North Washington Street home in Beverly Hills after receiving a 911 call reporting that a male had been shot multiple times.

Upon arrival, deputies encountered two victims: a female who had been inside the home at the time of the incident, and a male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

A preliminary investigation showed that when the female victim exited the home, she was confronted by Foster who pointed a firearm at her and forced his way in, according to a CCSO report.

Foster then went to the rear of the house, where he encountered the male victim. According to victim statements, Foster fired multiple rounds, striking the male victim in several areas, including the neck, arm, hand, and groin. The injured male managed to run to a nearby residence to seek help.

The suspect, later identified by both victims as Foster, was located shortly after the shooting and was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder with a firearm; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (without intent to kill); and home invasion with a firearm.

He was booked into the Citrus County Detention Facility. He is being held without bond.

The male victim was airlifted to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. His current condition remains unknown.

"This kind of violence has no place in our community," said Citrus County Sheriff David Vincent. "Thanks to the fast actions of our deputies, we were able to identify and apprehend the suspect swiftly. Our agency remains committed to protecting our citizens and ensuring that those who commit violent crimes are held fully accountable."

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Citrus County Sheriff's Office at 352-249-2790.