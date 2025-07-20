Fun for everyone: Tampa Bay Sun Foundation hosts first "Pros and Pals" event

TAMPA, Fla. — Sunday marked a significant day for the Tampa Bay Sun Foundation, as it hosted the first "Pros and Pals" event.

"It's just about the kids, it's making sure every kid has a space for them when it comes to soccer," says Rachel Jolley, Program and Marketing Director for the Foundation.

Dozens of kids and volunteers took over the Skills Center in Tampa, learning soccer skills like passing, shooting, and dribbling.

And while this was the first event, the foundation's goal is to host more in the future.

"We always talk about soccer being for everybody, but for me and our community, there's not enough space for that," says Jolley.

The Sun's regular season kicks off on August 23 against Brooklyn FC.