State Representative Joe Casello (D) passes away from heart attack at 73

FLORIDA — State Representative Joe Casello, a public servant and former firefighter, has passed away at the age of 73 following a heart attack on Friday.

“We are so sorry to say that Representative Joe Casello has passed away surrounded by his loving family and girlfriend, following a heart attack,” said the Democratic Caucus of the Florida House of Representatives. “The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to all who have offered their love and support during this difficult time.”

The Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried released the following statement:

“We are keeping Representative Joe Casello and his family in our thoughts and prayers as they mourn his passing. Joe Casello was the kind of public servant every community hopes for. As a firefighter for 33 years, he literally ran toward danger to protect others. As an Air Force veteran he understood how important it was to serve selflessly. As a city commissioner and state legislator, he brought that same courage and steady leadership to the halls of government. His legacy is one of humility, compassion, and unwavering commitment to doing what’s right for his community. Whether it was delivering for working families or making government more accessible, Joe always led with heart and common sense. On behalf of the Florida Democrats, I would like to thank Joe for his service, friendship, and example. He will be deeply missed.”

Casello also served in the House representing parts of Palm Beach County after winning a fourth term this past November.