Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Mayor Castor proclaims June 18 'Tampa Bay Sun FC Day' during championship celebration

Tampa Bay Sun FC championship-winning head coach Denise Schilte-Brown reflects on making history.
Tampa Bay Sun FC wins first-ever USL Super League Championship
tampa bay sun day.png
tampa bay sun.png
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — Welcome to Champa Bay! When teams win here, it can only mean one thing...boat parade!

The Tampa Bay Sun FC were honored with a boat parade and celebration in downtown Tampa on June 18, after winning the USL Super League Championship.

In an exciting final played here at home, the Sun defeated Fort Lauderdale FC in extra time with a goal scored by Cecilie Floe in the 100th minute.

WATCH: Tampa Bay Sun FC coach talks boat parade and championship

Tampa Bay Sun FC wins first-ever USL Super League Championship

The boat parade kicked off at 1 p.m. with players and coaches making their way down from Hillsborough River to Armature Works Pier.

Tampa Bay Sun FC boat parade

Once they arrived at Armature, the players celebrated with fans as music blared, champagne flowed, and special appearances happened from the city's favorite mascots!

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor spoke and proclaimed June 18 "Tampa Bay Sun FC Day" in honor of the area's first-ever professional soccer title. The Sun is not only the area's first pro sports team, but they also won the USL Super League Championship in the league's inaugural season.

Tampa Bay Sun FC celebration

A Tampa Tradition

The celebration of a boat parade has become a Tampa tradition since 2020, when COVID changed the typical ways we celebrate. The Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup in 2020 and were honored with a boat parade. The celebration became tradition after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl in 2021 and the Lightning won the Stanley Cup again in 2021.

Boat parades became the standard and how we celebrate champions in Tampa Bay. We are excited to celebrate our newest champions, the Tampa Bay Sun!

“This is just an insult.”

Florida’s new budget includes millions of dollars in pay raises for Florida Highway Patrol troopers after the state agency has struggled to fill positions and retain troopers. But an FHP advocate says the raises don’t go far enough.

“This is just an insult,” FHP advocate says Florida highway trooper raises don’t go far enough

Latest Sports News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.