Mayor Castor proclaims June 18 'Tampa Bay Sun FC Day' during championship celebration

TAMPA, Fla. — Welcome to Champa Bay! When teams win here, it can only mean one thing...boat parade!

The Tampa Bay Sun FC were honored with a boat parade and celebration in downtown Tampa on June 18, after winning the USL Super League Championship.

In an exciting final played here at home, the Sun defeated Fort Lauderdale FC in extra time with a goal scored by Cecilie Floe in the 100th minute.

The boat parade kicked off at 1 p.m. with players and coaches making their way down from Hillsborough River to Armature Works Pier.

Once they arrived at Armature, the players celebrated with fans as music blared, champagne flowed, and special appearances happened from the city's favorite mascots!

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor spoke and proclaimed June 18 "Tampa Bay Sun FC Day" in honor of the area's first-ever professional soccer title. The Sun is not only the area's first pro sports team, but they also won the USL Super League Championship in the league's inaugural season.

A Tampa Tradition

The celebration of a boat parade has become a Tampa tradition since 2020, when COVID changed the typical ways we celebrate. The Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup in 2020 and were honored with a boat parade. The celebration became tradition after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl in 2021 and the Lightning won the Stanley Cup again in 2021.

Boat parades became the standard and how we celebrate champions in Tampa Bay. We are excited to celebrate our newest champions, the Tampa Bay Sun!