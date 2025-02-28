News to Know for February 28

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Today, the morning crew is highlighting St. Petersburg during our bi-weekly community show. The Sunshine City that has taken off in the last few years faced major damage during back-to-back hurricanes in 2024. But as its residents look toward the city's future, they're making sure not to forget its past, either.

News to Know

A state senator proposes a 'zero-tolerance' immigration bill: The proposal would allow individuals to sue employers who knowingly hire undocumented immigrants if those workers cause harm, injury, or even death.

The Don CeSar sets a reopening date: The Pink Palace has been closed since Hurricane Helene roared through Clearwater Beach but is now ready to make a full recovery in March.



St. Pete is off to the races—almost: The streets of downtown will be transformed into a racetrack as the Firestone Grand Prix kicks off in the city this weekend.

The Bucs reinstate a former coach into the Ring of Honor: Jon Gruden had originally been inducted in 2017 but was removed in 2021 after controversial emails were made public.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says temperatures will start off cooler this morning, but will quickly warm into the low 70s for most areas by midday. Skies will also be mostly sunny.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Friday, February 28, 2025

Things to Do this Friday, Feb. 28

Watch Trop Rock musicians perform at Whiskey Joe's Barefoot Beach

When: 12 p.m. Where: 7720 West Courtney Campbell Causeway, Tampa Cost: $75

Find local treasures at the Dunedin Downtown Market

When: 9 a.m. Where: 420 Main Street, Dunedin Cost: Free

Sample seafood and see live entertainment at the Clearwater Sea-Blues Festival

When: 6 p.m. Where: 300 Cleveland Street, Clearwater Cost: Free



