State senator proposes 'Zero-Tolerance' immigration bill with major penalties for employers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Just when it seemed Florida's immigration debate had settled down, state lawmakers are preparing to consider a new bill next month.

The proposed legislation would allow individuals to sue employers who knowingly hire undocumented immigrants if those workers cause harm, injury, or even death.

The new bill, filed by State Sen. Blaise Ingoglia (R-Spring Hill), builds on the immigration crackdown championed by Governor Ron DeSantis in the previous special session. Ingoglia's bill, SB 1498, aims to further tighten Florida’s restrictions on illegal immigration by targeting employers.

“This bill creates a zero-tolerance policy for any employer that hires an illegal immigrant in the state of Florida,” Ingoglia said this week.

Key Provisions of SB 1498:



Mandatory Use of E-Verify : The bill would require all employers—regardless of size—to use E-Verify, a federal system to confirm the legal work status of employees.

: The bill would require all employers—regardless of size—to use E-Verify, a federal system to confirm the legal work status of employees. Stricter Penalties for Employers : Employers who knowingly hire undocumented workers could face penalties, including suspension and revocation of business licenses, plus fines up to $500,000.

: Employers who knowingly hire undocumented workers could face penalties, including suspension and revocation of business licenses, plus fines up to $500,000. Proof of Citizenship: Requires proof of citizenship to receive down payment assistance for housing.

Requires proof of citizenship to receive down payment assistance for housing. No Wire Transfers: Prohibits wire transfers from illegal immigrants to another country.

Prohibits wire transfers from illegal immigrants to another country. Lawsuits for Harm: One of the most controversial aspects of the bill is its provision allowing people to sue employers if an undocumented worker they hired causes harm, injury, or even death.

“If an employer knowingly hires an illegal immigrant, and that immigrant causes someone harm, injury, or death, then the family or the person themselves can go back and sue the employer that hired the illegal immigrant in the first place for damages,” said the lawmaker. “That is what we're talking about with zero tolerance, and that really should be done here in the State of Florida.”

While the bill has the potential to further shape the state's immigration policy, it remains unclear if it will gain traction in the legislature when lawmakers reconvene next month. The bill’s E-Verify requirement has the backing of Governor DeSantis, who recently voiced his support for expanding the program.

“Let's just do full-blown for all employers,” said DeSantis. “So I support that. I think it would be great, and I think it helps remove the magnets that cause people to want to come here illegally in the first place.”

However, getting legislative leaders on board could be a challenge, especially after the state’s exhaustive special session on immigration reform, which became bitter and personal at times. Many lawmakers may be ready to move on to other pressing issues, such as affordability and property insurance.

A Growing Divide: State vs. Federal Reform

Florida Democrats have long criticized the state’s “piecemeal” immigration measures, arguing that comprehensive reform should come from Washington, D.C.

“There are things that need to happen in Washington, DC,” said Nikki Fried, Chair of the Florida Democratic Party. “We need comprehensive immigration reform in DC, which is where it is supposed to happen.”

Fried, whose own family history is tied to immigration, emphasized the importance of a compassionate approach to reform.

“Our state and our nation have been built by immigrants,” said Fried. “That is who we are, all of us. If the immigration policy were different than in the 1940s, my family wouldn't be here, and I wouldn't be here. We would've been killed in the Holocaust. The reality is that we need to fix this in Washington, DC, and DeSantis needs to stop using this as a bully pulpit on things— this is not his fight. This is a DC fight.”