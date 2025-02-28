Watch Now
CommunityIn Your Community

Actions

FDOT to look at future of I-175

I-175 St Pete
WFTS
I-175 St Pete
Posted
and last updated

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Driving Tampa Bay Forward here in St. Petersburg—an upcoming meeting with the Florida Department of Transportation will look at the future of I-175.

The highway has long been controversial. Many in the area are vying for its tear down, saying it disconnects the area from downtown and also stands as a racial wall of division since it was built during segregation.

The meeting with state officials is informal, but they want to hear about your mobility challenges and what you see for the future of the area.

The meeting is Monday, March 3, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at USF St. Pete in the student center.

Parking is available on levels two through four at the 5th Avenue South Parking Garage.


Over the last two months, the ABC Action News I-Team has sent the names and information of nearly 300 people who were stuck in an "adjudication hold" to the Florida Department of Commerce. But now, some people have followed up to let the I-Team know after sharing their stories, they are finally getting the relief they desperately need.

Floridians who waited months for unemployment have started to receive benefits

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.