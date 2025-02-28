FDOT to look at future of I-175

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Driving Tampa Bay Forward here in St. Petersburg—an upcoming meeting with the Florida Department of Transportation will look at the future of I-175.

The highway has long been controversial. Many in the area are vying for its tear down, saying it disconnects the area from downtown and also stands as a racial wall of division since it was built during segregation.

The meeting with state officials is informal, but they want to hear about your mobility challenges and what you see for the future of the area.

The meeting is Monday, March 3, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at USF St. Pete in the student center.

Parking is available on levels two through four at the 5th Avenue South Parking Garage.