Forecast: Mostly sunny, pleasant, 70s.

Sunny and mild.

Cool temperatures in the 50s and low 60s this morning will last through about mid-morning. By midday today most towns should easily warm into the low 70s and by the afternoon we'll see highs in the mid and upper 70s. Other than a few sct'd clouds, skies should be mostly sunny today.

Temperatures on Saturday morning will be a little bit chillier than what we've seen all week with more 40s north of the Bay and low to mid-50s elsewhere. Highs on Saturday will still reach the 70s though at times, the afternoon may feel cooler due to some clouds moving by.

Those clouds will be gone by Sunday. Sunday looks sunny and beautiful with highs in the mid-70s in most towns.

By Monday and Tuesday, temperatures will continue to warm as highs will approach 80 degrees or higher in most towns.

The humidity will begin to increase on Wednesday ahead of a front that will move by Thursday morning. This front could bring a few sct'd showers late Wednesday and before sunrise on Thursday.

Behind the front, I expect a noticeable temperature drop into the 60s for highs and possibly another even stronger front sometime the following weekend.

Have a great weekend!