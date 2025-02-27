St. Petersburg gears up for Firestone Grand Prix

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — This weekend is the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, one of the biggest events in the area. Business owners said that after Hurricanes Helene and Milton, they hope race fans will be a big help.

"Just to see a community come together to support something and to support small businesses as well…it’s just really great," said Abby Burton, who works at a family-owned restaurant in St. Pete called Sweet Divas Chocolates.

Burton said she is looking forward to this weekend.

“We get a lot of business…thankfully, it’s really helpful for all the small businesses on the strip," she said.

“This race has grown into a premier event…for our city…one that attracts fans from all over the world and puts St. Pete on a global stage," said St. Pete Mayor, Ken Welch.

Races will begin on Friday and continue through Sunday. Marcus Ericsson, a former winner of the Firestone Grand Prix, and Graham Rahal, a six-time winner of the INDYCAR Series, said they are happy to be in St. Pete.

“It’s super exciting to be here…it’s always a highlight for us to come to St. Petersburg…it’s always a great city to start our season," said Ericsson.

“You ask most of the drivers, our families, our wives, our kids, this is one of the races that’s a highlight for them of every year," said Rahal.

The race is expected to bring hundreds of thousands of people to the area.

“You’re talking about tens of millions of dollars in economic impact…a chance for our community to come together in our downtown setting on the waterfront," said St. Pete City Council Chair, Copley Gerdes.

Gerdes said that following hurricanes Helene and Milton, he’s very excited that the race can still happen in our community.

“It’s even more of a celebration this year than it has been in the past," he said.

Burton said business owners are looking forward to the foot traffic this weekend.

“We got very lucky here, but some people were less fortunate, and it just really helps to have people coming in and out of the door, and willing to help small businesses during hard times," said Burton.