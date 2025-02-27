Tampa Bay Buccaneers reinstating Jon Gruden into the team's Ring of Honor

TAMPA, Fla. — Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl winning head coach Jon Gruden will be reinstated into the team's Ring of Honor, the team announced Thursday.

Gruden had originally been inducted into the Ring of Honor in 2017 and was removed in 2021 after controversial emails were made public as part of a separate investigation.

According to a Bucs release, "Jon Gruden was initially inducted into the Buccaneers Ring of Honor based on his many accomplishments during his seven seasons as our head coach and he remains a significant figure in the history of our franchise. Upon further reflection, we have decided to reinstate him into the Buccaneers Ring of Honor."

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter said the seed to bring Gruden back into the Ring of Honor came at a celebration of life for late Buccaneers defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin.

According to Schefter, Monte's son, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, talked of Monte's strong belief in giving people second chances. Schefter said that led to Gruden attending a Bucs game last year and sitting in the Glazer's suite.

The Buccaneers are reinstating Jon Gruden into their Ring of Honor after having removed him in 2021. Last summer, at Monte Kiffin’s celebration of life, members of the Glazer family— owners of the team— attended and were touched by a story told by Monte’s son, Lane Kiffin. It… pic.twitter.com/zAx6Igc1Vg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 27, 2025