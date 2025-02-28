New documentary explores lost history of St. Pete's Gas Plant District

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A new documentary talks about the lost history of the Gas Plant District here in St. Petersburg.

"Razed" looks at a once vibrant Black neighborhood that was replaced by Tropicana Field.

"This was my childhood. This is it. We couldn't go to parks, you know what I'm saying. You made the best of whatever you could find, and this was it. You can still smell the smell."

That's the story of one of the residents of the Gas Plant District featured in the documentary.

It also tells the story of a neighborhood trying to preserve its memories and a look at the future of the area.

This film was created in partnership with the African American Heritage Association of St. Petersburg and the Foundation of a Healthy St. Pete.

You can watch the film today at the USF Institute on Black Life: Festival of Films for free.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., but "Razed" screens from 2:50 p.m. to 4 p.m.