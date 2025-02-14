News to Know for February 14

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Today, we're focusing on Treasure Island during our community show, highlighting local people and businesses who have made an impact on the area. As the city continues to recover from last year's hurricanes, they're hosting chili cook-offs, beach clean-ups, and its first-ever Sand & Kites & Coastal Delights Festival, which means there are plenty of ways to get involved and do your part.

News to Know

A Pinellas community bonds through disaster: In Sunset Beach, people began plans to help others even as the storm surge was still raging through the streets.

School bus cameras generate millions for schools: In just the first few months of this school year, more than 100,000 Florida drivers have been caught and fined for ignoring stopped school buses.



Florida seniors prove it's never too late to find love: Donna Huffman and Charlie Jarvis met at Brookdale Tarpon Springs, an assisted living facility, where their love grew.

Gov. DeSantis signs immigration reform bills into law: One of the most contentious aspects of the legislation is the repeal of in-state tuition for undocumented students.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll have lovely, mild weather today, with partly sunny skies and temperatures remaining in the upper 70s.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Friday, February 14, 2025

Things to Do this Friday, Feb. 14

Have a laugh at the Valentine's Day Comedy Show at St. Pete Brewing Co.

When: 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Where: 544 1st Avenue N, St. Petersburg Cost: $12

Find wacky treats, fun rides, games and animals at the Florida State Fair.

When: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Where: 4800 US Highway 301 North, Tampa Cost: $16

Watch Messi and Inter Miami CF play against Orlando City SC at Raymond James Stadium.

When: 7:30 p.m. Where: 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa Cost: $50



