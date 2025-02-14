Watch Now
News to Know for February 14

Donna Huffman
Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Today, we're focusing on Treasure Island during our community show, highlighting local people and businesses who have made an impact on the area. As the city continues to recover from last year's hurricanes, they're hosting chili cook-offs, beach clean-ups, and its first-ever Sand & Kites & Coastal Delights Festival, which means there are plenty of ways to get involved and do your part.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll have lovely, mild weather today, with partly sunny skies and temperatures remaining in the upper 70s.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Friday, February 14, 2025

Things to Do this Friday, Feb. 14

  • Have a laugh at the Valentine's Day Comedy Show at St. Pete Brewing Co.
    • When: 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.
    • Where: 544 1st Avenue N, St. Petersburg
    • Cost: $12
  • Find wacky treats, fun rides, games and animals at the Florida State Fair.
    • When: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Where: 4800 US Highway 301 North, Tampa
    • Cost: $16
  • Watch Messi and Inter Miami CF play against Orlando City SC at Raymond James Stadium.
    • When: 7:30 p.m.
    • Where: 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa
    • Cost: $50

