Sunset Beach: A Florida community bonded by disaster

SUNSET BEACH, Fla. — The tiny beach towns and villages that dot Florida's coastline are some of the state's most tight-knit places.

When devastating back-to-back hurricanes roared up the West Coast of Florida, lives weren't only lost; many were upended, never to be the same again.

In Sunset Beach, located within the city limits of Treasure Island, people began plans to help others even as the storm surge was still raging through the streets.

"What was it like for you? I'm looking across the street; all those homes had water," ABC Action News reporter Michael Paluska asked Julie Cole.

"It was overwhelming to see the water break over the dunes and then just come roaring down our street, 81st Avenue here, and just look like a wave and continual non-stop," Cole said.

Cole lives on the second floor of a condo on 81st Avenue. Her unit was high enough to avoid the surge.

But her friend and neighbor, Troy White, lived in one of the single-family homes flooded by the storm surge despite losing everything under nearly 7 feet of water.

White owns a tree trimming company, Arbor Solutions Tree Care. So, he got his equipment and jumped into action. He grabbed his equipment, including a skid steer, and started digging people out.

"What can you do? Help your friends and neighbors salvage what they can. You know, that glimmer of hope. So, of course, I have equipment. Why would I not bring it out here and help out any way I can?" White said. "And whether it's moving cars or helping move sand away from people's front doors. A gentleman around the corner had four feet of sand in the garage."

Sunset Beach doesn't look the same, and it will never be the same place. However, the spirit of the people and the community remains.

"This community is special, and when you look out, you still see the damage, but I see a lot of hope right now, and it's been nice to walk outside and hear the buzzing of equipment and things happening and feel like the neighbors are going to return."

Various community associations raised tens of thousands of dollars in hurricane relief.

The Sunset Beach Community Association raised over $7,000 to help 31 neighbors. Cole said another group, The Mansions by the Sea Condos, raised $20,000 to help 24 families, 67 children, and 24 pets.

"Sunset Beach is special. And once you've lived here, you know that, and you want to return, do whatever you can to help and get back", Cole said.