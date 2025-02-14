Treasure Island Firefighter Chili Cook-off raises money for fire association

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — An annual tradition on Treasure Island needs some more chefs to help raise money for the fire department.

The chili cook-off is a fun event for the whole community to make and try different types of chili. It helps the fire department get tools or supplies that are not currently in their budget.

"I think that right now, everybody in the community just needs to come together and have that feel-good environment, feeling like, you know, we're on the mend and going in the right direction. We're getting things done and just happy to be together and feeling united after such a crisis," said Mercedes Nelson Palmer, Fire and Life Safety Educator at the Treasure Island Fire Dept.

Tickets are just $10 and can be purchased now at the City Hall front desk.

The event is Feb. 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

