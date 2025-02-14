Forecast: Lovely weather today, near 80

No 90s today, partly sunny skies.

A weak front moved by the area overnight. This front has changed up our wind direction allowing more comfortable weather to move back into the region today. We'll start the day mild in the upper 60s and low 70s. Look for a few sct'd clouds this afternoon along with a nice northeast breeze. Highs will stay in the upper 70s with a couple towns near the coast getting closer to 80 degrees.

Warm and more humid weather returns on Saturday. This will be the nicer of the two weekend days and the best for outdoor activities. Highs will reach the mid and maybe even some upper-80s away from the coast.

Look for a dry start on Sunday with a warm and dry morning. Highs will reach to around 80 Sunday midday. During the afternoon a cold front will begin to approach the area. Sct'd rain and maybe even a thunderstorm along this front will move in starting north of the Bay first and then working its way south. Most of this rain will happen during the second half of the afternoon and into the evening. The rain will wind down overnight.

Cooler weather will move in for Monday with temperatures falling to the 60s and low 70s for highs on Monday afternoon. A stronger front will move through on Wednesday with some rain followed by even cooler weather for the following weekend.

Have a great Friday!