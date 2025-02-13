Florida immigration reform bills pass Senate, head to House for final vote

Florida's controversial immigration reform bills are one House vote away from Governor Ron DeSantis' desk.

The Florida Senate passed the three immigration reform bills Thursday morning and sent the bills to the House. Capitol reporter Forrest Saunders said the bills passed the state Senate without any amendments.

One of the most contentious aspects of the legislation is the repeal of in-state tuition for undocumented students, which sparked heated opposition. Critics urged the GOP supermajority to include a "glide path" to protect students who are already enrolled. However, those changes failed to materialize in the Senate.

As the current school year draws to a close this summer, in-state tuition for Florida’s undocumented college students will likely disappear, despite passionate pleas from DACA recipients who have called on lawmakers to preserve the bipartisan program.

According to state officials, approximately 6,500 students benefit from the tuition waivers, with most likely being undocumented. The state estimates it is losing out on more than $40 million in potential revenue, while supporters of the bill argue that waivers incentivize illegal immigration.

In addition to repealing in-state tuition for undocumented students, the legislation includes around 16 provisions aimed at increasing immigration enforcement. Among them are making illegal immigration a state crime, increasing funding for enforcement agencies, and heightening penalties for undocumented individuals involved in criminal activities.

It also proposes creating a state immigration board to oversee everything, replacing the idea of an immigration czar—a role filled by either Florida’s agriculture commissioner or a DeSantis appointee.