Treasure Island Adopt-A-Beach works to keep community beaches clean

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — A dedicated group of volunteers on Treasure Island started right after Hurricane Helene to clean up the white sandy beaches.

Carrie Auerbach leads a group of volunteers called Treasure Island Adopt-A-Beach.

Hundreds of people showed up week after week, picking up whatever Helene and Milton left on Treasure Island beaches.

Cleanups are still happening on the beach as this community gets back to a new normal.

"Four months later, we're still doing our second Saturday every month. We're still finding debris that's being washed in with every rainstorm that comes, especially down on Sunset Beach. There's a lot of construction debris that just keeps washing up. But so far, the beach has been beautiful and pretty clean. People are being respectful, and I want to see more of that as the season develops," said Auerbach, Treasure Island Adopt-A-Beach founder.

Treasure Island Adopt-A-Beach is part of Keep Pinellas Beautiful.

To get involved, click here.