Tampa Bay area seniors prove it's never too late to find love

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Ahead of Valentine's Day, a pair of seniors in Pinellas County are proving age does not matter when it comes to finding love.

At 90 years old, Charlie Jarvis has lived a lot, but after he lost his wife and dog, loneliness started to set in.

“[It] was me sitting there and wondering, what am I going to do with the rest of my life because I'm not ready to quit,” said Jarvis.

That notion seemed to fade when 82-year-old Donna Huffman entered the picture.

“My husband, we were married for 50 years, and he passed away,” said Huffman.

One day, the wheels set in motion when the pair met at Brookdale Tarpon Springs.

“[I] went to happy hour, and they somehow seated us side by side. I was crying over a sad song, and my husband and I looked over at him, and he was tearing over having lost his wife, so we talked a little bit,” said Huffman. “He said could I hold your hand? And I said absolutely."

From there, their love grew.

Huffman admits they weren't looking for love, but what they found was special.

"Neither of us ever in our wildest dream planned on meeting someone,” said Huffman. “I'd been married forever. He'd been married all his life."

It's proof that love can find you at any time and any age with the right person in your heart.

"It just kept growing where I just want to be with her, and that's what's going to happen. We're going to be together for the rest of our life,” said Jarvis.