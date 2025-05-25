Watch Now
ABC Action News Listens: State of Insurance Town Hall

ABC Action News invites you to submit questions and RSVP to town hall.
TAMPA, Fla. — As part of our commitment to bringing you answers, ABC Action News is hosting a town hall on the state of insurance, featuring leaders from the Florida insurance industry.

This event will bring together former lawmakers who have influenced insurance policy alongside the individuals actively involved in closing out claims.

Your voice can be heard as part of this important conversation.

To participate, please send us a message at ABCActionNews.com/insurance.

We invite you to submit your questions for those making critical insurance decisions as we approach hurricane season. Join us and take this opportunity to have your concerns addressed!

