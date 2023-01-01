Hurricane Idalia - After the Storm

ABC DRONE VIDEO CRYSTAL RIVER

Cleanup already underway here in Cortez and at Tide Tables restaurant, where the water which had surrounded the restaurant has already receded.

CITRUS COUNTY BROLL FOR MEDIA COURTESY CITRUS SHERIFF

House fire in Shore Acres | video credit Nick St. Clair

Reporter Paul LaGrone provides an update from Taylor County

Drone captures Idalia impact on Treasure Island

Reporter Chad Mills provides an update on Idalia from Pinellas County

Flooding at Gulf Blvd in Treasure Island

Reporter Julie Salomone provides an update on Idalia from Gulf Port

Reporter Erik Waxler provides an update on Idalia from Port Richey

Reporter Keely McCormick provides an update on Idalia from Pinellas County

Rochelle Alleyne driving through Hernando Beach

Boat, lightning, water over sea wall - across from Vinoy Hotel in St. Pete

Vanessa Araiza is near the Pier in St Pete where winds, rain, and some lightning are picking up.

TRACKING IDALIA | Vanessa Araiza in Shore Acres where people are preparing their homes ahead of Hurricane Idalia.

Mary O'Connell is live at Hudson Beach in Pasco County

Pinellas County preps for Hurricane Idalia

Storm warnings and a wedding ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia

Pinellas County braces for storm surge, possible flooding