Veteran retreat in Ruskin floods following Hurricane Idalia

RUSKIN, Fla. — People who live along the Little Manatee River in Ruskin are cleaning up from Hurricane Idalia.

Among those dealing with flood damage is a quiet retreat for veterans and their families called My Warrior’s Place. ABC Action News anchor Jamison Uhler first visited the retreat back in 2021. But this was the first time he’d ever seen it like this. Several cabins and their contents are soggy and unlivable after the banks of the Little Manatee River gave way during Hurricane Idalia.

“I'm going to easily say $50-75,000 worth of damage. Easily,” explained Kelly Kowall, the founder of My Warrior’s Place.

My Warrior’s Place made all preparations ahead of the storm, including placing sandbags. But Idalia had other plans.

“That's the thing about the ocean; it's indifferent to your presence. If it's coming, it's coming,” said Tom Campbell, Pastor/The director of water activities at My Warrior’s Place.

The retreat was sold out for the Labor Day weekend, but now everything is on hold.

“Not only are we dealing with the repair costs, but we've also lost income, and it's Labor Day weekend. We were booked solid, and we had to cancel everything,” said Kowall.

When Uhler stopped by My Warrior’s Place on Thursday, the electrical repair to just the front of the property was going to cost $4000. That didn’t account for the thousands of dollars lost in air conditioning units. Or the tens of thousands more needed to gut and rebuild three of the private cabins that veterans and their families enjoy. Whatever they couldn't tie down vanished in the flood water. Even the koi pond and the fish that were donated years ago.

“I'm not going to let this storm break me or win,” said Kowall.

But what did make it was the reason Kelly founded My Warrior’s Place. The memorial for her son Corey who was killed in Afghanistan. It is the reason she fights to this day.

My Warrior’s Place is insured but does not have flood insurance. They told ABC Action News it was just too costly, and the retreat never flooded before. If you would like to help them rebuild, you can donatehere.