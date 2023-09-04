"Signatures for Soldiers" on hold following Hurricane Idalia damage

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — During times like these is when “Signatures for Soldiers” wants to make a difference by helping our country’s military veterans get back on their feet after the devastation from Hurricane Idalia.

For now, that is on hold.

The founder of the 501(c)3 nonprofit can’t help these vets until he gets his life back together in his neighborhood of Shore Acres.

“The water line over there is about 16 inches,” Tim Virgilio said, pointing toward the left side of his St. Pete home. “The water line over there (on the right) is about 20 (inches).”

For the second time in three years, Virgilio and his neighbors have gone through this.

“Basically, with this storm, we had about six inches of water in this lower area,” he said while standing in his living room. “(The water) came over the threshold and into the doors.”

His home and the headquarters for “Signatures for Soldiers” were devastated by the storm surge.

“I’m not one to ask for help. I am usually the one helping,” he said. “It feels very awkward to be on this side of it.”

“Signatures for Soldiers” raises money to help homeless and disabled veterans through autographed sports memorabilia, with 100% of the proceeds going to those in need.

While Virgilio focuses on his family, SFS is set aside.

"For the indefinite future, until I can get my house back together and get my life back together, going to put it on hold, which really pains me,” he said. “If anything, I really love to help veterans in need who have been affected by this storm.”

He is dedicated now more than ever to keeping “Signatures” going.

“I thought long and hard about it,” he said. “I’m not one to sit on the sidelines and watch it happen. We’ll be back. Signatures for Soldiers will be back.”

Since he started the nonprofit in 2014, it has raised more than a quarter of a million dollars for our military veterans.