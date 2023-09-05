Idalia landfall led to first deployment of Florida State Guard since end of WWII

Hurricane Idalia recovery continues this week, and among the thousands helping the Big Bend is the Florida State Guard, the civilian volunteer force’s first deployment since going defunct at the end of World War II.

Following last Wednesday's landfall of the category-three storm, the State Guard has been helping deliver aid at resource pods across North Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis spearheaded the group's reboot to supplement the Florida National Guard during emergencies. Lawmakers initially approved a $10 million budget and a goal of 400 recruits. To date, officials have yet to reach half that number. Outlets like the New York Times reported training was difficult and too militarized for some.

Even so, this year, the GOP majority approved a major expansion. The recruitment cap is now 1,500, with more than ten times the budget. Lawmakers who joined up told us it was a wise investment.

“We have about 122 members of the Florida State Guard," said Rep. Tom Fabricio (R-Miami Lakes), now a lieutenant in the State Guard. "All extremely proud Floridians who want to help and want to volunteer. Lots who have prior military experience — some who are current law enforcement. Others, who are civilians— like myself."

Numerous Democrats in the legislature voted against the expansion. They worried Florida was moving too fast. Others felt the wording used to justify the state guard’s deployment was too vague and could be abused.

"This bill potentially creates language where we could be deeming something a public threat when in reality it's not," said Rep. Anna Eskamani (D-Orlando) in April. "Giving that much power to an authority figure raises concern for me."

Regardless, the State Guard is now slated to get vehicles, aircraft, and a $10 million building in Florida’s new state budget.