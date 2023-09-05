Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Idalia landfall led to first deployment of Florida State Guard since end of WWII

"Giving that much power to an authority figure raises concern for me,” said Rep. Anna Eskamani (D-Orlando) in April.
Idalia was the first deployment of the Florida State Guard since WW2 and its very first deployment since the governor and legislature renewed it in 2022. Over the weekend, we caught up the state guard as they handed out supplies to hurricane victims and spoke with one of the lawmakers that helped create the program. He’s now a Lt. in the civilian unit.
Idalia now a hurricane, to rapidly strengthen before hitting Florida
Posted at 4:46 PM, Sep 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-05 17:33:00-04

Hurricane Idalia recovery continues this week, and among the thousands helping the Big Bend is the Florida State Guard, the civilian volunteer force’s first deployment since going defunct at the end of World War II.

Following last Wednesday's landfall of the category-three storm, the State Guard has been helping deliver aid at resource pods across North Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis spearheaded the group's reboot to supplement the Florida National Guard during emergencies. Lawmakers initially approved a $10 million budget and a goal of 400 recruits. To date, officials have yet to reach half that number. Outlets like the New York Times reported training was difficult and too militarized for some.

Even so, this year, the GOP majority approved a major expansion. The recruitment cap is now 1,500, with more than ten times the budget. Lawmakers who joined up told us it was a wise investment.

“We have about 122 members of the Florida State Guard," said Rep. Tom Fabricio (R-Miami Lakes), now a lieutenant in the State Guard. "All extremely proud Floridians who want to help and want to volunteer. Lots who have prior military experience — some who are current law enforcement. Others, who are civilians— like myself."

Numerous Democrats in the legislature voted against the expansion. They worried Florida was moving too fast. Others felt the wording used to justify the state guard’s deployment was too vague and could be abused.

"This bill potentially creates language where we could be deeming something a public threat when in reality it's not," said Rep. Anna Eskamani (D-Orlando) in April. "Giving that much power to an authority figure raises concern for me."

Regardless, the State Guard is now slated to get vehicles, aircraft, and a $10 million building in Florida’s new state budget.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.