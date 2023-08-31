Most insurance claims in Tampa Bay will be flood-related

FLORIDA — If you have a flood policy you've likely already contacted your carrier, but they may not get an adjuster to your home right away. Now is the time to make moves to mitigate that damage and ensure you get the most out of your claim.

Experts recommend you record a video walk-through of every affected area before you start cleaning up. Once you have documented all your destroyed and damaged items then you can do what you can to safeguard the rest of your home.

Melissa DeVriese, President of Security First Insurance Company, told ABC Action News, “If there are holes in the house, those should be boarded up. If they need to get water out of the house, they should first contact their insurance provider. See if the insurance provider can send out a water mitigation company. If not, or if they don't have insurance and they should look to obtain a water mitigation company and get the water out of their house as soon as possible.”

And don’t throw away items that were damaged or destroyed. If they need to be removed, set them outside or in the garage in the event your insurance adjuster needs to see them. If you do have to throw something out, make sure you take a photo first.

If you don't have flood insurance, you may qualify for emergency financial help from FEMA.