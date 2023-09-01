Beach motel works hard to reopen following hurricane

INDIAN SHORES, Fla. — Hurricane Idalia not only caused thousands of Tampa Bay residents to evacuate but out-of-town visitors as well. Beach motels and hotels have been scrambling to reopen just in time for the Labor Day weekend, while guests try to salvage what’s left of their vacations.

“Every day that there is a room that’s not booked is money lost,” said Andi Bennett, owner of the Sunburst Inn located in Indian Shores. “It’s revenue lost, so when you have 12 rooms only and you got 12 rooms that are booked and all 12 of them have to cancel that’s all of your revenue for the whole day.”

Bennett couldn’t wait to start checking guests back in Friday afternoon following mandatory evacuations.

“We had to ask them to leave, and they are disappointed. They want to come here for their vacation, they want to enjoy the beach and people are asking us even after the storm is over, is it ok, can we come,” said Bennett.

“It's very disappointing because we were looking for a relaxing five days instead of maybe two,” said Laura Ramsey, who is visiting from Crystal River.

Before the inn could start taking reservations, they had work to do as debris from the storm covered their property.

“I knew we were going to need a little bit more man and woman power than just the small team that we have, so I just put out on social media, whoever wants to experience our slice of paradise and get a little dirty gets a free night stay, so I had people left and right messaging me that they can come and help,” said Bennett.

She is just so relieved the water didn’t seep into the rooms. They just finished hundreds of thousands of dollars in renovations.

“When a storm comes, you know that can all be wiped away in a minute,” said Bennett.

As for guests like Laura Ramsey, they appreciate the inn’s professionalism and sensitivity throughout the week.

“They are allowing us to bank some of our days, so I’ll be coming back,” said Ramsey.