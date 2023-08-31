Electric cars catch fire in Florida after flooding

FLORIDA — In just the last couple of days after the storm, two electric vehicles, one in Pinellas Park and a Tesla in Palm Harbor, caught fire after the storm surge pushed a wall of saltwater inland.

Carfax spokesperson Patrick Olsen said owners need to understand the fire risk doesn't go away after the vehicle dries out.

“The saltwater that is flooding can get into the battery and dry there and once it dries, it creates what federal safety officials call bridges between cells, and that can lead to fires, and that those fires can come anywhere from days to weeks later. And once an EV catches on fire, it is incredibly difficult to put it out.”

If the water breaches the car door, it's important you park it 50 feet away from any structure and have it taken in for service. And if you plan to purchase an EV or any vehicle, look for telltale signs of water damage. Carfax said hundreds of thousands of flooded cars damaged by Ian and Idalia will be resold.

CARFAX offers this free online tool, and Experian’s AutoCheck flood risk tool is also free.

Buyers can’t rely solely on what’s on paper, as uninsured cars may not show up on any report. Before buying any car, check for these telltale signs of water damage.

A musty odor in the interior, which sellers sometimes try to cover with a strong air-freshener Upholstery or carpeting that may be loose, new, stained, or doesn’t seem to match the rest of the interior Damp carpets Rust around doors, under the dashboard, on the pedals, or inside the hood and trunk latches Mud or silt in the glove compartment or under the seats Brittle wires under the dashboard Fog or moisture beads in the interior lights, exterior lights, or instrument panel

The safest course of action when buying a used vehicle is to have a certified mechanic do a pre-purchase inspection.

Florida law requires that the vehicle title clearly labels a car as flood-damaged. And that dealers disclose the fact in writing.