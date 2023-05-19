It's a Good Morning to be in Seminole

At ABC Action News, we know it's the combination of all the communities that make Tampa Bay great to live in. That's why we've started a new series of reporting highlighting good things happening around town, discovering cool gems you may not know about, and uncovering the big news events impacting those areas.

On Friday, the Good Morning Tampa Bay team focused on Seminole.

Brag Book: LIFT Academy empowers students with neurodiversity

LIFT Academy in Seminole aims to inspire and empower students with neurodiversity.

Principal Tami VanOverbeke said the school caters to how students learn best.

"We try to find how kids learn best, what makes them demonstrate their best so they can show it, and then we cater to them," VanOverbeke said.

Seminole's Studio Movie Grill offers showings for everyone

Studio Movie Grill has just two Florida locations, one is in Seminole and the other is in the Orlando area.

The Seminole location features 12 screens, all equipped with reclining seats and service that comes right to you during the movie.

It's full service with a ton of food and drink options.

Fluff Animal Rescue Thrift Store needs more foster parents

While in Seminole, we stopped by Fluff's Stuff Retail for Rescue, a thrift store that helps support their animal rescue, Fluff.

You can do some shopping while also supporting a local nonprofit.

Kimmy Chandler officially started Fluff Animal Rescue and its thrift store back in 2016.

Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce prepares for Kids Appreciation Day

The Greater Seminole Chamber of Commerce, made up of about 90% small businesses, is hoping to make a difference in the community.

Its goal is to connect with businesses and the community.

Right now, the Chamber is collecting bike donations for their annual Kids Appreciation Day.

St. Pete College-Seminole apiary provides important education resource

Tucked away on the campus of St. Petersburg College-Seminole is one of the area's hidden gems, an apiary.

It's maintained by Professor Maura Scanlon, who teaches at SPC.

It's a passion project of hers.

Seminole nonprofit uses horses to help those with disabilities gain independence, strength

In Seminole, there's a nonprofit dedicated to changing the lives of those with disabilities.

Horses for Handicapped Foundation has been in the community for more than 40 years.

"We are a free therapeutic riding program for Special Needs participants in Pinellas County. We provide recreational horseback riding that often culminates for our Special Olympians in Equestrian showing. We also foster civic responsibility, youth development, through our collaboration and symbiotic relationship that we have with 4-H and Girl Scouts," explained Leah Frohnerath, Board President at Horses for Handicapped Foundation.



Seminole looks to the future when it comes to recreational activities

Seminole Recreation Center is home to the first E-Sports lounge in Florida. The cost for members is free, and for non-members is just $5.

Anyone can play and participate in some of the tournaments they have here, as well.

In addition, the recreation center is home to a gym, basketball court, playground and pool.