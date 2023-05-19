Brag Book: LIFT Academy empowers students with neurodiversity

LIFT Academy in Seminole aims to inspire and empower students with neurodiversity.

Principal Tami VanOverbeke said the school caters to how students learn best.

"We try to find how kids learn best, what makes them demonstrate their best so they can show it, and then we cater to them," VanOverbeke said.

Jaxxon Roberston, 11, is an incredibly talented LIFT student.

"Amazing school. Oh, how sweet the sound that saved a student like me," he sings.

He co-wrote the song with a little help from his mom.

"Singing is a gift of mine. I was born with and I'm always gonna have this beautiful song," said Jaxxon.

Jaxxon said, "LIFT is a really great place. We all, we talk to friends. Logan and I are both in the same room, we work together."

Logan is Jaxxon's twin. They both struggled at traditional schools but have found success at LIFT K-12 Academy in Seminole.

LIFT is an acronym for Learning Independence for Tomorrow.

John Oureilidis is another example. He's been a student at LIFT since 4th grade. He's now in 9th grade and said he's found himself here.

"To me, it is very special to me because it's a place where I can embrace myself and embrace the others around me," explained Oureilidis.

Haley Arnett has Tourette's syndrome. She was bullied before she came to LIFT, and it's here that she found her voice.

She recently conquered her fear and delivered an emotional speech that brought a crowd to their feet.

She said without LIFT, she couldn't have done it.

"I think I was just worried about like, the way that people were gonna, like, treat me after because, you know, like, I just like the way that I like, speak sometimes. Or if I like, go too fast or something," Arnett said.

"Every one of our kids has spectacular, unique qualities, abilities, and I think it's our job to find that," VanOverbeke said. "They're forgiving, they're kind, they're sweet. They're special. They're just amazing kids."