St. Pete College-Seminole apiary provides important education resource

Tucked away on the campus of St. Petersburg College-Seminole is one of the area's hidden gems, an apiary.

It's maintained by Professor Maura Scanlon, who teaches at SPC.

It's a passion project of hers.

It all started about 10 years ago when the college partnered with the Pinellas Beekeepers Association to bring the apiary to campus.

It's a teaching apiary, meaning its whole goal is to provide an education to not just students on campus but the community, as well.

"I think it's very important to educate the public about pollinators and all the things that bees do for us, and it gives everybody an opportunity to kind of try out the hobby before they dive right into it," explained Prof. Scanlon.

Our ABC Action News team got to see the bees hard at work.

The public is also invited here once a month to learn about the hives and see if you'd like to have one of your own.

They also sell honey from the hives, too.

"There's a lot more to beekeeping than you think. So I've been doing this about eight years, and every year I learned more and more about it. I'm currently in the U.S. Master Beekeeping program. So I hope to finish that up this year. There's also a lot of beekeepers in your neighborhood that you may not know of. When I joined, I was so surprised. We usually have about 100 or more people that come to our monthly meetings," said Prof. Scanlon.

Click here for a look at the opportunities to see if you'd like to come visit.

