Seminole's Studio Movie Grill offers showings for everyone

Studio Movie Grill has just two Florida locations, one is in Seminole and the other is in the Orlando area.

The Seminole location features 12 screens, all equipped with reclining seats and service that comes right to you during the movie.

It's full service with a ton of food and drink options.

"We have chef-inspired dishes from chefs all over our country like a roasted poblano burger or strawberry avocado salad, just really fresh ingredients that's crave-able. It's going to make you want to come back for more, and my favorite, the brownie sundae, is delicious," Lori Woody, General Manager of Studio Movie Grill - Seminole, said.

Studio Movie Grill also hosts birthday parties, events, and screenings for those with special needs.

They do the screenings, free of charge, around the second or third week after a kids' movie comes out.

The next special needs screening will be on Saturday, May 20, at 11 a.m. During the showing of Guardians of the Galaxy, the lights will be a little brighter, and the music won't be as loud.

"It's remarkable because it just means that we're adding to the community. It's great to be able to see people come out, feel comfortable and know that we are here to help support them," said Woody.

