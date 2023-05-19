Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce prepares for Kids Appreciation Day

The Greater Seminole Chamber of Commerce, made up of about 90% small businesses, is hoping to make a difference in the community.

Its goal is to connect with businesses and the community.

Right now, the Chamber is collecting bike donations for their annual Kids Appreciation Day.

"We're celebrating our 43rd annual Kids Appreciation Day," Randi Nash-Ortiz, Executive Director of the Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce, said. "It's to recognize all the brilliant young children that are moving on from the elementary age and enjoying a wonderful summer, giving them an opportunity to ride, stay out, less screen time, and just be part of a great successful, you know, summer."

Everything at Kids Appreciation Day is free; it includes tons of activities for kids and features a bike raffle.

Right now, the chamber is accepting bike donations.

We also talked to the chamber about what makes Seminole unique and what continues to bring families to the area.

"I think the secret is out, and I believe Seminole, for a long time, was kind of a sleepy town that your grandparents came to, to retire," explained Danielle Lower, Chairwoman Greater Seminole Chamber of Commerce. "The word got out that the schools are excellent. There's tons of activities and proximity to the beach, that a lot of people are relocating here."

We're also told Seminole isn't in a flood zone, there are great schools and the people are wonderful.

So much so it brought Allison Bean back to the community after college.

"It's really bizarre that I'm working where I grew up, but it just provides really that small-town feel. I mean, I was in the Seminole Pow-Wow parade in high school with my flag in the band. And you know, there's just a lot of rich and rich history here," explained Bean, former Chairwoman for the Greater Seminole Chamber of Commerce.

Click here to find out more about the chamber and its upcoming events.