Seminole looks to the future when it comes to recreational activities

Posted at 4:47 AM, May 19, 2023
Seminole Recreation Center is home to the first E-Sports lounge in Florida. The cost for members is free, and for non-members is just $5.

Anyone can play and participate in some of the tournaments they have here, as well.

In addition, the recreation center is home to a gym, basketball court, playground and pool.

But, the city is hoping to update its recreation master plan.

What can they offer to the next generation? Do they need a new building? These are all questions the city is hoping to get feedback back on from residents.

"Well, we use we use the recreational facilities a lot, sports leagues trails, so we get a lot of use out of it. So it's nice that they ask the community for some input," sais resident David Novak.

The recreation center is also holding a food truck rally coming up on June 10. Click hereto learn more about their events and programming.

