Fluff Animal Rescue Thrift Store needs more foster parents

While in Seminole, we stopped by Fluff's Stuff Retail for Rescue, a thrift store that helps support their animal rescue, Fluff.

You can do some shopping while also supporting a local nonprofit.

Kimmy Chandler officially started Fluff Animal Rescue and its thrift store back in 2016.

She quickly outgrew the original space. It's now located on Seminole Boulevard.

A quick tour of the store and you'll find just about anything and everything — furniture, clothing, pet accessories, even records.

They've seen so much support from the community but they're quickly running out of space.

"Now we've realized that our rescue resource center is not able to fill the call. So we're looking for a sanctuary. But we've had, we've just had amazing support. I mean, when you look around the thrift store, this is all donated from our community," explained Chandler.

Fluff mainly rescues dogs and cats, occasionally a ferret or two. But, their specialty? Puppies!

Fluff will often pull animals from local shelters near and far, hoping to find them a new, safe home and someone to love them.

Fluff is full of animal-loving staff and volunteers but they're in need of some foster families to help take on some of their pets.

"Well, we always say if you can foster, foster. Fosters are gold. And I'll tell you, the more fosters we have, the more animals we can take. That's just you never outgrow, you know, the ability to take in an animal if you're able to foster. If you can't adopt, we asked you to foster. If you can't foster, we asked you to donate. If you're not able to donate items or money, then we ask you to share our posts," explained Chandler.

To see their adoptable animals, click here.

