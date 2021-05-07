It's a Good Morning to be in Riverview

At ABC Action News, we know it's the combination of all the communities that make Tampa Bay great to live in. That's why we've started a new series of reporting highlighting good things happening around town, discovering cool gems you may not know about, and uncovering the big news events impacting those areas.

On Friday, the Good Morning Tampa Bay team focused on Riverview.

State and county leaders plan to upgrade I-75 interchange at Big Bend Road in Riverview

State and local lawmakers are taking steps to make your morning commute from Riverview faster.

Starting this summer, the Florida Department of Transportation and Hillsborough County are planning to upgrade the I-75 and Big Bend Road interchange. It will span from Covington Garden Drive to Simmons Loop.

Riverview's must-see Showmen's Museum celebrates the history of carnivals and fairs

Riverview's must-see Showmen's Museum celebrates the history of carnivals with Smithsonian-level dazzle.

Riverview's new fire station set to break ground in June

Hillsborough County taxpayer money is being used to keep residents safe through a new fire station in Riverview.

Station 46 is part of the county's master plan to add more buildings across the area to keep up with the growing population.

Located along Rhodine Road, the station will be the second busiest in the county.

Riverview man sets Guinness World Record for watching 'Avengers: Endgame'

Agustin Alanis has watched Avenger's: Endgame a staggering 201 times.

That puts him in the Guinness Book of World Records for the most cinema productions attended.

YMCA's Camp Cristina calls Riverview home

The camp sits on 65 acres and provides tons of fun for kids. From fishing, canoeing, horseback riding, even zip-lining and archery.

Air Force veteran starts food delivery service in Riverview

"In the military, everything doesn’t always go according to plan," says Air Force veteran Clarence Loveless.

This really wasn’t part of the plan either. After two decades in the Air Force, the majority of them as a firefighter, Loveless knew what he wanted and what he didn’t.

Alafia River Park starts taking shape in Riverview

Construction is just starting on the new Alafia River Park in Riverview.

The brand new park will be located on Riverview Drive, which will turn a dangerous curve, into a roundabout.

Fixes for water problems in South Hillsborough County coming in 2024, 2026 and 2028

Residents in places like Riverview have been telling us how these growing new-build communities popping up across South Hillsborough County can come with a downside.

“They’re putting them up so fast that we don’t have the infrastructure for them, we don’t have the schools available,” said Jennifer Delgado, who lives in Riverview.