YMCA's Camp Cristina calls Riverview home

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — You may have driven by YMCA's Camp Cristina a thousand times and never knew what was behind the gates.

Camp Cristina is every kids dream!

It's an outdoor adventure camp that provides after-school care and summer camps and even fun for kids of all ages, including active older adult classes.

The camp sits on 65 acres and provides tons of fun for kids. From fishing, canoeing, horseback riding, even zip-lining and archery.

Megan Springer, Senior Program Director at Camp Cristina says, "So we have been busier than ever. I think it's because people find value in socializing now because they were gone for three months. And it's like, we didn't know what's going to happen. But now, we want to be outside. We want to make friends. We want to learn new things."

