Air Force veteran starts localized food delivery service in Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — "In the military, everything doesn’t always go according to plan," says Air Force veteran Clarence Loveless.

This really wasn’t part of the plan either. After two decades in the Air Force, the majority of them as a firefighter, Loveless knew what he wanted and what he didn’t.

"For 20 years it was do my job, go home. But I had to deal with deployments, spend time away from family, miss vacations, miss birthdays. I just wanted to enjoy life, just live," explains Loveless.

Loveless says he’s living his best life now, giving Riverview its own localized food delivery service Order & Run.

"He’s reliable, he’s the perfect guy for the job," says his girlfriend, Carmen Nieves.

Of course, having a supportive girlfriend doesn’t hurt either. In fact, Nieves is the only other driver on his fleet!

Order & Run has an app and a website. It supports dozens of Riverview restaurants like the Cali Columbian Cafe.

"The last thing you want to do is be local and be bad, you have to make sure you’re on point," says Loveless.

Order & Run does have a $3.99 delivery fee, and a 13% service charge but that’s pretty comparable to Door Dash and Uber Eats.

Loveless says the real difference is the service he provides.

"I think I can add something to the industry where I’m mostly customer-oriented that when someone has an issue they can call and say hey 'Clarence this is missing.' Hey, no problem! We’ll go back and get it for you, whatever the case may be," Loveless explains.