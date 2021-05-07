Riverview mom creates non-profit that connects families within the Autism community

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A Riverview mom is making it her mission to help connect families within the Autism community.

Tanya Hines created the non-profit organization Experienced Autism Alliance two years ago.

We couldn’t let this month go by without celebrating our 2 year anniversary. It’s hard to believe this was all just an... Posted by Experienced Autism Alliance on Friday, April 30, 2021

Her 16-year-old son was diagnosed with severe autism when he was two.

The non-profit helps other families navigate the unknown like she did when her son was diagnosed.

"I think that having someone that lives this every single day really understands the struggles that we go through as having a child or an adult with special needs," Hines said.

Hines and her two-person team, which includes her husband, help create a virtual Rolodex of resources for parents and guardians.

Their organization also helps pay for adaptive equipment like specialty bikes or other items insurance does not cover.

"Everything has been through the generation donations of this community," Hines said.

Every quarter Hines offers a giveaway for a lucky family. It typically includes a free dinner and four free hours of daycare at a center that specializes in special needs care.

For more information visit the group's website and Facebook or email support@ea-all.org.