Riverview man sets Guinness World Record for watching 'Avengers: Endgame'

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Agustin Alanis has watched Avenger's: Endgame a staggering 201 times.

That puts him in the Guinness Book of World Records for the most cinema productions attended. Though Guinness recognized the record when he reached 191 watches.

It took him three months to see the three-hour-long movie 201 times.

He averaged two views during the week and saw the movie three times on Saturdays and Sundays. He also works six days a week.

"When I was in like 60 something, it's not that I got tired of the movie, I got tired of all the, I work a lot. There's a lot of people who think I don't work," explains Alanis.

He says if someone beats his record he will also come back and try again.