Alafia River Park starts taking shape in Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Construction is just starting on the new Alafia River Park in Riverview.

The brand new park will be located on Riverview Drive, which will turn a dangerous curve, into a roundabout.

Right now, crews are working to make way for a paved path in the park, including parking.

When complete, much of the vegetation will remain, a one-mile path, and an observation tower over the Alafia River. Plus, public art will also call this park home.

"It's incredibly important, you have a lot of dense suburban development in the area, and you have kids that need something to do right," Stacy White, Hillsborough County Commissioner, says. " This is a great destination. As I mentioned, it's just over 25 acres, there's going to be a lot of green space preserved. So it's a great place to come and enjoy the fresh air, get some exercise, unwind, Of course, we'll have those pavilions, which will be great for family gatherings, birthday parties, that kind of thing. So it's critically important for the community."

Commissioner White, Hillsborough County, and the Seminole Tribe of Florida worked to commission artwork here that will pay homage to the Alafia, which is of Native American origin.