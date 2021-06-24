It's a Good Morning to be in Carrollwood

At ABC Action News, we know it's the combination of all the communities that make Tampa Bay great to live in. That's why we've started a new series of reporting highlighting good things happening around town, discovering cool gems you may not know about, and uncovering the big news events impacting those areas.

On Friday, the Good Morning Tampa Bay team focused on Carrollwood.

Carrollwood Cultural Center bring back classes, summer camps

The Carrollwood Cultural Center is a prominent place in the community where people get to experience the arts.

They have it all; from yoga and acting classes to summer camps.

Carrollwood community sees business growth during pandemic thanks to community support

“Shop local, support local, bring awareness,” said Jennifer Jenkins, President of the Carrollwood Area Business Association and Owner & Founder of Rooted Holistic Health Coaching.

That’s the message Carrollwood businesses have for the community.

“A lot of commuters, a lot of families as well. So it’s a great area,” said Jay Patel, SoFresh Franchise Partner.

Walking Club: Exploring Carrollwood Village Park

Carrollwood Village Park is a must-see spot about 20 minutes north of Tampa. It has something for everyone!

Brag Book: 12-year-old female golfer makes her mark at Augusta

Elyse Meerdink, 12, finds herself on the golf course a lot.

This year, she was able to compete at the August Nationals Drive, Chip, Putt tournament.

"It's only 10 girls in my age group that make it and the only 80 participants in total," explains Elyse.

Elyse got to experience all the bells and whistles of going to Augusta, too.

Community Food Pantry feeds thousands of families in Greater Carrollwood

More than 1,500 families a month drive through the food distribution line at Village Presbyterian Church in Greater Carrollwood including Noma Driggers and her husband.

“This program has been wonderful for us. When you’re on a limited income and you need the food, they provide. They provide beautifully,” said Noma Driggers.

Largest renovation project in Carrollwood Day School history underway; aiming for September finish

It's the largest renovation in Carrollwood Day School history.

The Center for Innovation hopes to be open in September and will feature more than 40,000 sq. ft. for student use.

A student union, dining hall and multi-use areas will lead the campus into its next steps.

A renovation will also take place at the main building to allow for large classrooms, collaborative learning spaces, music room and interactive breakout spaces.

New School of Rock location in Tampa provides outlet for kids following pandemic

Many people were home singing the blues during the pandemic, but this summer, School of Rock Tampa North hopes they'll be singing a different tune.

The new franchise opened just in time to provide a variety of summer camps. In their first month, they signed up 25 new students.

The Rebound Tampa Bay: Boutique gyms offer more than just a place to work out

In the era of COVID-19, many gyms have had trouble getting people to come back.

But at The Bar Performance Training in Carrollwood, they're seeing a surge in new members hitting the weights. Owner and personal trainer Antonio Bishop said that's happening because they don't operate like a traditional gym.